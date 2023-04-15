STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of STERIS worth $71,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in STERIS by 2,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,216,000 after acquiring an additional 795,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $73,729,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STERIS by 586.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after buying an additional 333,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $186.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.58.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

