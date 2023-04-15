Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 355 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

DHI stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

