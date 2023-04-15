234 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 104,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE stock opened at $135.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.