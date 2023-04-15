Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.13 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

