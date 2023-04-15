Concord Wealth Partners Takes $27,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $107.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $125.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

