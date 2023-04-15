PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,873 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $108,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

