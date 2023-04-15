Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,255,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 955,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,787,151 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.