Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $74.09 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 231.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.61.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.63.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.