Concord Wealth Partners Acquires New Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.5 %

PARA opened at $21.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.53.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

