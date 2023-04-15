Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 4,110 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,941 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,289,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after buying an additional 1,209,166 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 935,558 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 721,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.72 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.