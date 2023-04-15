Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,633,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 10,136,611 shares.The stock last traded at $33.15 and had previously closed at $33.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

