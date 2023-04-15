Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of WPM opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

