International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,744,000 after acquiring an additional 210,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $164.37 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.19.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

