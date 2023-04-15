Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1,263.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 196,563 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

