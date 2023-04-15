Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 23,942 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.38% of Alamo Group worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $470,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $176.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.21 and a 200 day moving average of $154.90. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $186.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.48. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Further Reading

