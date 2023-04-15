International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK stock opened at $277.30 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

