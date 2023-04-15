Signaturefd LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $208.40 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $219.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.59 and a 200-day moving average of $167.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.79.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

