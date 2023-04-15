International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,327 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

International Paper Stock Down 1.3 %

International Paper stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.