Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.90.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in CarMax by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.