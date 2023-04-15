New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,500 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Crane by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Crane by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crane by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after acquiring an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Crane by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CR. DA Davidson began coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.83. Crane has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

