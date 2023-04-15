Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $138.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.