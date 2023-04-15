Signaturefd LLC Buys 7,061 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,810 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,067,000 after purchasing an additional 393,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,383,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,269,000 after purchasing an additional 692,174 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

