MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 412,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 194,657 shares.The stock last traded at $19.76 and had previously closed at $19.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,916,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,002,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,600,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

