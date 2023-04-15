Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.