LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Down 5.8%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.45. 596,413 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 590,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 122,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $748,445.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,654,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,605,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,368. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

