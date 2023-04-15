SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Down 2.8%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.07. 806,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,114,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

SomaLogic Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

Institutional Trading of SomaLogic

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 111.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 30.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

See Also

