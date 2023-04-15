Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,428,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,267,025 shares.The stock last traded at $14.64 and had previously closed at $14.65.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,528 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 502,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 82,014 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

