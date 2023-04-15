Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Up 40%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 40% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 376,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 100,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

