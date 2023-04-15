Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.28

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 242350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Mirasol Resources Stock Up 11.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$84.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 11.12.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,120 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

