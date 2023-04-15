Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1,048.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

