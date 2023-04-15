Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.80

Shares of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Grupo Carso Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Get Grupo Carso alerts:

Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Grupo Carso had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

Further Reading

