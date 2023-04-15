Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.45

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 16352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

