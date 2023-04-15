iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 990,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 631% from the previous session’s volume of 135,401 shares.The stock last traded at $90.75 and had previously closed at $90.35.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $800.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthOne LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

