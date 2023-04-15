Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:WCP opened at C$11.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.70 and a 12 month high of C$12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,660 shares of company stock worth $178,651. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

WCP has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a C$14.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

