Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 28th

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

Institutional Trading of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

About Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

