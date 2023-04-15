Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $227.60, but opened at $235.15. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $232.97, with a volume of 7,667 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $460.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.87.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

