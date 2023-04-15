KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

