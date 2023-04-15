JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,436 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000.

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $52.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $336.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

