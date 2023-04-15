Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,845 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in 3M by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 96,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.48. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

