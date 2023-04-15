Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 234,258 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,258 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.75.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

