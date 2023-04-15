Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 24,814 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $233.61 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

