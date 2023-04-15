Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,424 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

