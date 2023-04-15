Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,139 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 172,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

