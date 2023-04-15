Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,194 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,528 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,045,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,466,000 after purchasing an additional 179,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,583,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 369,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

