Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 55,347 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Shares of C opened at $49.56 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.51. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

