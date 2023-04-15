Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $10.83 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,441 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,165,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,333,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

NYSE:WM opened at $165.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average is $157.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

