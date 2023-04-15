Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 21.31% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 32.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

USOI stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $0.6024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

