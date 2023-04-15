Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 119,246 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 850.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,246 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 39,741 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,044,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,363,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.09. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.28.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

