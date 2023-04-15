Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 172,505 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 1,060.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,505 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,940,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,861,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,642,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 247,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

