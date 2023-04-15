Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 212,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.51% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $58.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

